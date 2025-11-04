Woman arrested in Volusia for fleeing law while DUI and other charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Maria Silva, 65, was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on multiple charges, including fleeing law enforcement and driving under the influence.

The arrest occurred after Silva allegedly attempted to elude police with active lights and sirens, drove recklessly, and was found driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.

She also refused to submit to DUI testing and was charged with obstructing an officer without violence.

