Woman with suspicious behavior near middle school arrested after fleeing, police say

DELAND, Fla. — A woman was arrested near DeLand Middle School on Wednesday after being found with drug paraphernalia and attempting to flee from police.

Laura Getsy, 33, was apprehended by DeLand Police officers after reports of her suspicious behavior near the school’s bus loading area.

Authorities confirmed that there was no direct threat to any students or faculty during the incident.

The incident occurred when officers responded to calls about a suspicious individual outside DeLand Middle School. Getsy, who was identified as a transient, was found with drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

After attempting to run from the police, she was quickly caught and taken into custody. Getsy was subsequently transported to the Volusia County Jail.

