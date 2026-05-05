Volusia Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in bike theft investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a bicycle theft.

Deputies say the incident involved the theft of a road bike from a home on August Sky Drive in Deltona.

The subject in photos released by investigators is being sought for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Det. Galarza at DGalarza@volusiasheriff.gov or 386-860-7030.

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