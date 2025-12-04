Volusia woman charged in school deputy attack to return to court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of attacking a school resource deputy in Volusia County is expected to be back in court on Thursday.

Officials said Dagmarie Aponte and her husband, Jorge Rivera, were arrested following an incident during a parent-teacher conference at Deltona Middle School last November.

Body camera footage from the incident shows Aponte and Rivera becoming confrontational with the deputy at the school.

Rivera pleaded no contest last month and received a sentence of 45 days in jail.

