VyStar Credit Union launches free webinar series on housing affordability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar Credit Union is launching a free webinar series to help renters, homebuyers and homeowners navigate rising housing costs.

The series, called “Navigating High Rent & Homeownership Costs,” is designed to provide practical guidance for people facing higher rent, home prices and mortgage costs.

VyStar said the webinars will cover strategies for managing housing expenses, preparing for homeownership, building savings, improving credit and managing debt.

“Rising rent and higher home purchasing costs are causing many people to rethink what home means and what comes next,” said Dana Karzan, VyStar’s chief marketing officer. “This series is designed to provide clear, practical guidance that helps our members and communities make informed decisions, build confidence and take meaningful steps toward long-term housing cost and investment management.”

Registration is open now.

People who register by July 3 will be entered for a chance to be one of six winners to receive $1,500 to help cover rent or mortgage costs, according to VyStar.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Florida and Georgia who are 18 or older. No purchase is necessary.

The webinar series is free to attend.

Registration info is available here.

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