Wadeview, Delaney Park residents prepare for Helene while recovering from previous flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Helene, some Orlando neighborhoods are still recovering after heavy rain flooded their homes Labor Day weekend.

It’s only been three weeks since the Delaney Park and Wadeview Park area saw flash flooding. Inches of water covered streets and rushed into some homes.

Worried, scared, nervous, and terrified are just some of the words Eyewitness News heard from neighbors Tuesday about whether this area can handle any amount of rain.

Residents have demanded that the City of Orlando take action to help mitigate this flooding. The City said it’s taken action and is prepared as best it can.

Read: ‘Better safe than sorry’: Residents flock to sandbag locations in Marion County

“I don’t know what to expect. I’m trying to do everything I can,” said Larry Dominguez who is already preparing for Thursday’s storm. He began laying out flood barriers, hoping for the best.

Dominguez also drained some water from his pool.

“So at least let that be the drainage pit instead of my home,” Dominguez said.

Orange County safety officials prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Helene County leaders around Central Florida are making plans for Helene and how to keep you and your loved ones safe. (WFTV)

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

He said he’s just trying to avoid a repeat of Sept. 1.

Inches of flood waters crept into his backyard, patio and later dining room. He shared a picture with Eyewitness News showing the floodwaters reached 3 inches inside his home.

“Horrible. Horrible. You know, a home that I raised my daughter in. It’s a secure place. All of a sudden, it feels like it’s pulled out from under you,” Dominguez said. “I’ve just never seen anything like that before in the 22 years I’ve lived here.”

Read: Tropical Storm Helene: These schools announce closures

Dominguez said the flooding at this home was caused by the nearby new homes built and the lack of a drainage system near those homes.

However, several Wadeview and Delaney Parks residents point to the Delaney Avenue Improvement Project.

The city said the flooding was caused by over-taxation of their stormwater system.

Read: Florida activates price gouging hotline

The city’s Public Works Director, Corey Knight, says the area received as much as 4 inches in an hour.

The stormwater system is designed to withstand a fraction of that, 0.85 inches in an hour.

In addition, images shared by the city show debris, even a canoe, swept up in front of storm water systems.

Knight says the City is taking action to mitigate the flooding. Crews have inspected stormwater systems, deployed vactor trucks to clean inlets, and used sweepers to remove debris from the road. Knight says they have also taken erosion control measures.

He and the Mayor say the city is prepared the best it can be for this storm.

They’re asking residents to do their part to keep the roads and storm drains clear.

“If you have debris that may be curbside has not been picked up and is not scheduled to pick up between now and then. Move it to the side of your house,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Simply put, don’t leave things out that can be swept up by rainfall.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group