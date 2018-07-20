0 Walmart customer accused of fatally shooting diaper thief asks for new attorney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of shooting and killing an alleged diaper thief at an Orange County Walmart wants his attorney off the case.

Lonnie Leonard is refusing to cooperate with court proceedings and orders until his attorney is removed.

Leonard was very vocal in court Friday in addressing the judge about his case.

He accused of shooting 19-year-old Arthur Adams to death outside the Walmart on Clarcona Ocoee Road in February of last year.

He's facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Adams was stealing diapers at the time and Leonard was another customer in the store.

Friday's hearing started with his attorney saying he thinks it would be best if he withdrawas from the case.



He said Leonard has made it clear he's not going to cooperate with him, doesn't trust him and won't listen to his advice.

Lonnie Leonard was ordered back to the Orange County Jail for violating terms of his pre-trial release.

The court appearance was supposed to be a competency hearing, but Leonard has been refusing to see the doctor who was set to evaluate him.

Leonard told the judge he wrote a letter seeking a new attorney.

“(Are you) going to talk to the doctor and work with him?,” the judge said.

“I need another lawyer, sir,” Leonard said.

“Sir, you're going to be in jail until you see the doctor,” said the judge.

“I'm going to wait until I get my lawyer,” said Leonard.

Ultimately, the judge would not allow his attorney to withdraw.

The judge told Leonard to see a doctor and said he would be happy to read his letter and possibly hold a hearing to see if a new attorney could be appointed, but at this point, doesn't see a reason why he should.

