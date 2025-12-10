Walmart gains city approval to launch drone deliveries in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — The City of Clermont is moving closer to implementing drone deliveries after city leaders approved Walmart’s requests to start the service.

Walmart plans to use drones to deliver items directly to a customer’s property within minutes, enhancing delivery efficiency and convenience for local residents.

The approval by city leaders is a significant step in Walmart’s plan to introduce drone deliveries. This initiative aims to advance technology to improve delivery times and customer satisfaction.

