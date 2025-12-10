Local

Walmart gains city approval to launch drone deliveries in Clermont

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Wing and Walmart announce world’s largest drone delivery expansion (WING)
CLERMONT, Fla. — The City of Clermont is moving closer to implementing drone deliveries after city leaders approved Walmart’s requests to start the service.

Walmart plans to use drones to deliver items directly to a customer’s property within minutes, enhancing delivery efficiency and convenience for local residents.

The approval by city leaders is a significant step in Walmart’s plan to introduce drone deliveries. This initiative aims to advance technology to improve delivery times and customer satisfaction.

