Walmart rolls out 1,300 more discounts for 2026 back-to-school shopping

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As families prepare for a new school year, Walmart announces back-to-school savings to help shoppers with education expenses.

According to the National Retail Federation’s latest back-to-school survey, nearly two-thirds of shoppers have started buying school supplies, but many still wait for more discounts before finishing their lists.

Walmart offers its lowest prices since 2019 on 14 popular school supplies due to seasonal demand, with select items starting at 25 cents.

The retailer also announced several additional back-to-school promotions, including:

More than 1,300 additional Rollbacks compared with last year.

Lunch options averaging less than $2 per meal.

Affordable clothing, beauty products, and college essentials.

Shopping options including curbside pickup, Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes, and Walmart+.

Back-to-school shopping is a busy retail season, with many families buying supplies, clothing, electronics, and essentials before students return.

Walmart’s latest promotions are available during the 2026 back-to-school shopping season while supplies and promotional pricing last.

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