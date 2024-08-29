Walt Disney World celebrates start of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Cheers! A popular event has returned to Walt Disney World.

Thursday marks the first day of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

This year, there will be dozens of booths serving food and drinks from around the world.

You’ll also see local and globally known musicians performing nightly at the “Eat to the Beat” concert series.

The festival runs through Nov 23.

More information on Disney’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival can be found here.

