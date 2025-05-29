Walt Disney World to debut new nighttime parade

LAKE BUNENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has officially announced a date for the new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom.

“Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” will debut at Magic Kingdom on July 20.

The parade marks the park’s first year-round nighttime parade since the Main Street Electrical Parade in 2016.

The parade will feature a series of illuminated floats featuring classic characters, big music, and colorful costumes.

The theme park has shared a first look at the final float, with Mickey, Minnie, Snow White, and Aladdin all riding along.

The parade will roll from Frontierland to Main Street USA.

Disney also released parade-exclusive merchandise, such as light-up Mickey ears, a themed blanket, and collectible pins.

