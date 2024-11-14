Want to ride a float during Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration? Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans of Universal’s Mardi Gras can start planning their visit for this year’s celebration, “International Flavor of Carnaval.”

The fan-favorite event offers fun for the whole family and features a nightly parade with colorful floats, tons of beads and hundreds of street performers.

Guest can experience mouth-watering cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and international flavors; and – on select nights – live performances by some of the most popular names in music.

Check out these photos from past Mardi Gras events:

All the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply).

If you would like to take your Mardi Gras experience to the next level, guests can purchase tickets to the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – which includes an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities with a reserved coveted spot aboard a Mardi Gras float to toss colorful, sparkling beads during the event’s parade.

Also included, guests will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit from one of eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida.

According to a news release, more details about Universal Mardi Gras, including the all-new delicious food and beverage items and the highly anticipated concert lineup, will be released soon.

Universal Mardi Gras returns Feb. 1, 2025, and runs through March 30.

For more information CLICK HERE. www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.

