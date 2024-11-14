Cheez-It unveils ‘Cheez Wheelz’ food truck for college football tailgates

, Fla. — Cheez-It unvieled its “Cheez Wheelz” food truck, a custom food truck that will serve a Cheez-It inspired menu for college football tailgates.

Cheez Wheelz is bringing the stadium excitement to pre-game festivities as it travels through two iconic Big 10 and SEC towns leading up to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

“Building on the success of the Cheez-In Diner’s absurdly craveable dishes, we knew we had to bring that experience to tailgates where Cheez-It is already a fan favorite football-watching snack,” said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It.

Kellanova Cheez Wheelz Image 1 CHEEZ-IT® DEBUTS CHEEZ WHEELZ FOOD TRUCK AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATES, SERVING FAN-FAVORITE GAME DAY EATS WITH AN ABSURDLY CHEEZY TWIST (Hand-out/Kellanova)

The “Cheez Wheelz” truck will be at the Ohio State vs. Penn State game in University Park, PA, on Nov. 2 and the Tennessee vs. Georgia game on Nov. 16 in Athens, Ga.

Here is the menu of items that will be served:

Smash Cheez-Burger : Throwback to an original Cheez-In Diner favorite, with the option to Try-It with a home-team-inspired twist at each game.

: Throwback to an original Cheez-In Diner favorite, with the option to Try-It with a home-team-inspired twist at each game. Original Extra Cheez-Burger : Sack your tastebuds with our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with irresistibly cheesy pimento cheese and served on a buttery bun.

: Sack your tastebuds with our Original cracker-infused smashburger, topped with irresistibly cheesy pimento cheese and served on a buttery bun.

Penn Steak Cheez-Burger : Feed your inner lion and chomp into our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with banana peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions and Cheez-It cracker-infused nacho cheese sauce. Served on garlic Texas Toast. (available November 2 in Happy Valley)

: Feed your inner lion and chomp into our Original cracker-infused smashburger, topped with banana peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions and cracker-infused nacho cheese sauce. Served on garlic Texas Toast.

Georgia Bark-B-Q Cheez-Burger: Your inner bulldog is drooling at our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and Hot & Spicy Cheez-It BBQ sauce, served on a buttery bun. (available November 16 in Athens)

Kellanova Cheez Wheelz Image 3 CHEEZ-IT® DEBUTS CHEEZ WHEELZ FOOD TRUCK AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATES, SERVING FAN-FAVORITE GAME DAY EATS WITH AN ABSURDLY CHEEZY TWIST (Hand-out/Kellanova)

Chili Mac & Cheez-It Dog : Is it a hot dog? Mac & Cheese? It’s the perfect trick play! A beef hot dog, served on a bun, topped with Original Cheez-It cracker-infused chili, Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and crushed Pepper Jack Cheez-It crackers.

: Is it a hot dog? Mac & Cheese? It’s the perfect trick play! A beef hot dog, served on a bun, topped with Original cracker-infused chili, Pepper Jack Mac and and crushed Pepper Jack crackers. Cheezy Pickle Dip: The MVP of dips. Our Buffalo Wing Cheez-It cracker-infused dill pickle dip is topped with crushed cheesy crackers and pickle bits. Capped off in dill seasoning and crushed Buffalo Wing Cheez-It crackers. Served with Cheez-It Snap’d crackers for dipping.

For those who can’t make it to either tailgate, Cheez-It will bring the truck to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2024.

