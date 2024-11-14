AdventHealth breaks ground on new facility in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — AdventHealth in Osceola had a groundbreaking for their new building in Poinciana on Wednesday morning.

The hospital plans to build a 15,000-square-foot emergency room with 16 patient rooms and diagnostic equipment.

The new facility will also have a full-service lab and pharmacy, which will facilitate access to health care services.

“AdventHealth, with its broad array of service lines and hospitals, offers such a safety net for the community. So basically all service lines that historically were not here will be accessible through our AdventHealth facility”, said ED Medical Director Dr. Ketan Pandya.

The facility’s first phase is set to be completed by the end of Summer 2025.

