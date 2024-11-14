Florida tourism hits record high in Q3, boosted by domestic visitors despite hurricane impacts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida posted a record third-quarter tourism total this year, with the numbers bolstered by U.S. visitors as international travel continued to lag behind pre-pandemic levels, according to the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency.

Despite the state taking hits from two hurricanes in August and September, Visit Florida on Nov. 11 estimated 34.61 million people traveled to Florida during the third quarter, up from 33.995 million during the same period in 2023 and 34.551 million in 2022.

“The hard work and resilience of Floridians have been instrumental in keeping our tourism industry strong, showcasing the best of what our state has to offer,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said in a prepared statement.

