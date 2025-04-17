Orlando, Fla. — It was another sun-filled and dry Thursday, with more dry weather ahead for Easter weekend.

Friday will once again feature a heavy dose of sunshine, but the wildfire threat will be slightly higher. The greatest risk for wildfires is expected to be west of I-95 during the PM hours. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-80s.

Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend

More warmth and drier weather are expected for Saturday. We will enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs again in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday looks warm and dry across the region. Expect morning temps in the mid-60s, with a blend of sun and clouds by afternoon. Temps for Easter will climb into the upper 80s.

Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend

The combination of sun and clouds will be present as we begin next week. Monday will remain dry once more, with highs reaching the low 90s.

Rain chances return in the middle of next week, but there is significant uncertainty regarding how much moisture will move into the area. At the moment, only isolated showers are anticipated.

Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend Warm, dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group