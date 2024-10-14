Warm, dry Monday; flood threat continues for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a warm and dry day in Central Florida.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said “awesome weather” is in order Monday, with a high of 87 degrees.
Overnight lows should dip into the 60s.
There will be a noticeable cool-off by mid-week.
Shields said a front should move in on Wednesday that will knock daytime highs down into the 70s.
Things will generally stay dry over the next few days throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.
Despite dry conditions, rivers will continue to rise, posing a flood threat for areas along the St. Johns River.
