Warm, dry Monday; flood threat continues for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a warm and dry day in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said “awesome weather” is in order Monday, with a high of 87 degrees.

Overnight lows should dip into the 60s.

WFTV Monday forecast for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

There will be a noticeable cool-off by mid-week.

Shields said a front should move in on Wednesday that will knock daytime highs down into the 70s.

Things will generally stay dry over the next few days throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Despite dry conditions, rivers will continue to rise, posing a flood threat for areas along the St. Johns River.

