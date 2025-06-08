Warm evening Saturday, rolls into Sunday with even warmer temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm and mostly dry Saturday across the area, and even warmer temps are expected for Sunday.

The drier air has been courtesy of Saharan dust, and this dust will stick around tonight. Just a few spotty showers are expected in the early evening, with morning lows in the mid-70s.

The Saharan dust will linger into Sunday, again resulting in low rain chances and warm temperatures. Just a few widely scattered showers and storms are expected, with highs pushing into the mid-90s.

Moisture quickly returns to start next week. This will bring higher chances of rain and storms returning to the area for Monday. Highs to start the week will be in the low 90s.

Even higher rain and storm chances are likely for the middle part of next week, as more tropical moisture rushes back into the area. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The daily PM storm chances is expected to continue into next Thursday and Friday, with highs right around 90.

