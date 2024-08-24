Warm and muggy Saturday with future showers and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a warm and muggy Saturday in Central Florida, says Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

Highs will be reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat indexes reaching 100-103 degrees. in most locations.

Sea breeze showers and storms are likely this afternoon as rain chances are around 60%.

Some areas may receive heavy rain and lighting strikes.

The tropics, for now, remain calm and quiet.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, Aug 24 (WFTV)

