A warm start to Easter weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warmer start to the day across the area, and more warmth is ahead for the afternoon, along with an elevated wildfire threat.

Today, mostly sunny skies are expected, and dry conditions continue. The fire danger threat remains elevated, with the greatest concerns in inland areas. It will be warm once again, with highs in the mid-80s.

EASTER WEEKEND AM WX 4-19-25

Expect a quiet overnight with just a few clouds around the area. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s. Today, mostly sunny skies are expected, and dry conditions continue. The fire danger threat remains elevated, with the greatest concerns in inland areas. It will be warm once again, with highs in the mid-80s.

EASTER WEEKEND AM WX 4-19-25

The dry and warm conditions continue with just a few clouds around the area. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s into Easter Sunday. We’ll see more clouds for the holiday, with warmer highs in the upper 80s. The wildfire threat will remain a concern during the daytime hours.

Even warmer weather moves in to start next week. A blend of sun and clouds is expected for Monday, with highs pushing into the low 90s.

EASTER WEEKEND AM WX 4-19-25

A stray shower will be possible in the PM hours both Tuesday and Wednesday, but the vast majority of the region will stay dry. Temps for the middle of next week will be in the low 90s.

The dry and warm weather is expected to continue for much of next week, with no significant rain chance through next weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group