Warm weekend ahead for Central Florida, coastal flood advisory in effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a nice day across Central Florida.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be mainly dry skies with only a 20% chance of rain.
Central Florida will have warm temperatures throughout the weekend.
The highs will reach the mid and upper 80s today.
This drier trend will continue on Sunday as well.
Our local beaches will continue to monitor for dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding concerns.
Coastal flood advisory remains in place until 2 p.m. Sunday.
