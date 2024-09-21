Warm weekend ahead for Central Florida, coastal flood advisory in effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a nice day across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be mainly dry skies with only a 20% chance of rain.

Central Florida will have warm temperatures throughout the weekend.

Weather 09/21

The highs will reach the mid and upper 80s today.

This drier trend will continue on Sunday as well.

Weather 09/21

Our local beaches will continue to monitor for dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding concerns.

Coastal flood advisory remains in place until 2 p.m. Sunday.

