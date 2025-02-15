Warm and windy with rain conditions expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have outdoor plans this weekend, we can expect some nice and warm weather, although be prepared for windy and rainy conditions on Sunday.

Tonight, there is a chance of some moisture in the air, which may lead to a few light rain showers later in the evening.

The risk for these light showers will continue through the night, depending on whether the warm front moves northward.

The Daytona500 will start an hour earlier at 1:30 pm1:30 p.m. to get ahead of the late afternoon rain that’s expected around 4 to 5 p.m.

READ: Operation Forced Labor: Central Florida law enforcement arrest 29, save 4 human trafficking victims

We’ll also have a windy Sunday afternoon with gusts over 35 miles per hour. For the rest of Presidents Day weekend, we’re looking at much warmer temperatures tomorrow, with only stray morning rain showers expected.

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday, so there is a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Presidents Day will be cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

02/14 WEATHER

02/14 WEATHER

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group