0 WATCH: Bodycam, surveillance footage of Forest High School shooting released

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon released a 20-minute compilation of footage recorded by body-worn and surveillance cameras of the shooting on April 20 at Forest High School near Ocala.

Deputies said 19-year-old Sky Bouche -- a former student -- entered the stairwell of Building 1 shortly before 8:30 a.m. with a backpack, which contained a tactical vest, gloves and multiple shotgun shells, and a guitar case, which contained a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Investigators said Bouche walked into a restroom on the second floor of the building, where he loaded his gun and put on his vest and gloves. He left the restroom and passed a girl in the hallway, but she didn't notice his clothing or that he was armed, deputies said.

Officials said Bouche fired one round into the door of Classroom 212 and the slug round pierced the ankle and lower foot of a 17-year-old student. Bouche then put down his weapon and walked down the hallway to Classroom 229, investigators said.

"I'm sorry, sir. I wasn't raised by the right people," Bouche could be heard saying in the video.

"Are you kidding me?" said Marion County Deputy Jim Long, a school resource officer.

Bouche faces multiple charges, including burglary of a structure with a firearm, discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, carrying a concealed firearm and disruption or interference with an educational institution to facilitate or further terrorism.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bail.

The injured student is expected to make a full recovery.

