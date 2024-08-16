WATCH: Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies rescue woman from submerged vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released new bodycam footage today of a water rescue that happened early in August.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, according to OCSO.

In a post, the sheriff’s office commemorates the brave effort and quick actions of the officers who responded to the women crashing into a lake.

In the early morning hours of August 8th, the bravery and quick actions of OCSO deputies saved a woman's life. When a vehicle crashed into a lake, our deputies responded swiftly, knowing every second counted.



Thanks to the deputies’ efforts, they were able to rescue the woman from her vehicle and bring her to safety without any significant injuries.

