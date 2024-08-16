Local

WATCH: Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies rescue woman from submerged vehicle

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released new bodycam footage today of a water rescue that happened early in August.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, according to OCSO.

In a post, the sheriff’s office commemorates the brave effort and quick actions of the officers who responded to the women crashing into a lake.

Thanks to the deputies’ efforts, they were able to rescue the woman from her vehicle and bring her to safety without any significant injuries.

Most Read