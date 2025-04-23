WATCH: Florida man offers stolen drink to deputy before wild police chase, police say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man is waking up in jail after being accused of leading Highland County deputies on a wild chase.

One deputy said he had a strange encounter with the suspect during the pursuit.

Investigators said Richard Smith offered a stolen drink to a deputy before driving away.

They say deputies pursued Smith on Saturday after he stole several items from a local grocery store.

Deputies said the chase ended in a crash outside the Sebring Airport.

Before Smith was taken away, he asked deputies if any of them had fun during the chase.

Smith is facing several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group