WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene from Dekle Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Saturday morning to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
DeSantis will speak at the Intersection of Good Times Drive and Delke Beach Boulevard at 9:45 a.m.
Joining DeSantis at the event will be:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- FEMA Director Deanna Criswell
- Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida
