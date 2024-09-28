Local

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene from Dekle Beach

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

(Chris O'Meara/AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Saturday morning to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the Intersection of Good Times Drive and Delke Beach Boulevard at 9:45 a.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • FEMA Director Deanna Criswell
  • Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

