WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene from Dekle Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Saturday morning to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the Intersection of Good Times Drive and Delke Beach Boulevard at 9:45 a.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

FEMA Director Deanna Criswell

Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida

