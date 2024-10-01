WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Horseshoe Beach Ball Park at 12:45 p.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch

Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation

Secretary Melanie Griffin

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

FloridaCommerce Secretary Alex Kelly

Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Executive

Director Dave Kerner

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary

Shevaun Harris

Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon

