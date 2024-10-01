WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
DeSantis will speak at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Horseshoe Beach Ball Park at 12:45 p.m.
Joining DeSantis at the event will be:
- Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch
- Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation
- Secretary Melanie Griffin
- Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.
- FloridaCommerce Secretary Alex Kelly
- Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Executive
- Director Dave Kerner
- Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary
- Shevaun Harris
- Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida
- Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon
