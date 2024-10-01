Local

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Governor Ron DeSantis (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Horseshoe Beach Ball Park at 12:45 p.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

  • Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch
  • Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation
  • Secretary Melanie Griffin
  • Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.
  • FloridaCommerce Secretary Alex Kelly
  • Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Executive
  • Director Dave Kerner
  • Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary
  • Shevaun Harris
  • Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida
  • Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon

