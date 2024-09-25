WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the State Emergency Operation Center at 3:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Helene has strengthened into a Category 1 storm.

Hurricane Helene is moving north-northwest at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph.

