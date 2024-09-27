WATCH: Gov. DeSantis provides an update on how Florida is responding following Hurricane Helene

ST. PETERSBURG , Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update Friday afternoon on Florida’s response after Hurricane Helene passed through the state.

DeSantis will speak from Woody’s Waterfront in St. Petersburg Beach at 1:30 p.m.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas join DeSantis at the event.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Crews assess damage after devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in Florida

The update comes after Helene made landfall overnight in Florida’s Big Bend area as a devastating Category 4 hurricane.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 157 Tampa Bay area bridge update (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)

Click here to download our free news, weather, and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group