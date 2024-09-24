WATCH LIVE: Orange County Public Safety Director holds storm preps news conference at 2 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks will hold a news conference Tuesday to address Tropical Storm Helene.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m at the Orange County Administration Building.

According to the news release, Director Banks will deliver his update at the beginning of the afternoon session of the Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Read: Tropical Storm Helene forms in Caribbean, expected to become major hurricane in Gulf

The tropical system in the western Caribbean is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Helene will most likely become a Cat 3 by Thursday morning as it quickly approaches the Florida coastline.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

The storm is likely to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week.

You can watch the meeting live by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group