SpaceX launches another Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX rocket lifted off Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

At 7:10 a.m., the company launched its Falcon 9 carrying 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit and will help expand the company’s global internet network.

After the launch, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

