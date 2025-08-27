SpaceX launches another Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX rocket lifted off Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

At 7:10 a.m., the company launched its Falcon 9 carrying 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit and will help expand the company’s global internet network.

After the launch, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

