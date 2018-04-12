0 Watch: Robbery suspects lead deputies on chase through Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday evening after leading deputies on a chase through Volusia County following a pair of robberies, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a home on Granada Avenue near Aragon Street not far from Daytona Beach after a man said an armed passenger in a Nissan Altima demanded his wallet, money and cellphone, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

The victim said the suspect had a distinct tattoo of a cross between his eyes, Gant said.

Deputies said a second armed robbery involving a vehicle with the same description was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on West Main Street near North Volusia Avenue in Lake Helen.

A deputy who spotted the vehicle traveling 88 mph in a 55 mph zone deployed stop sticks at North Prevatt Avenue and East New York Avenue near DeLand, but the driver avoided them and continued eastbound, investigators said.

"Another deputy deployed another stop stick and got a hit on one tire," Gant said. "The tire disintegrated, but the vehicle kept fleeing on three tires and a rim."

Investigators said the robbers tossed a bag of heroin, a handgun and a mask from the car while fleeing.

The suspects were captured shortly after ditching the vehicle at the Malibu Condominiums at South Atlantic and 8th avenues in New Smyrna Beach, deputies said.

"The tossed handgun was also recovered and determined to be stolen out of Holly Hill," Gant said.

Antonio Harris, 33, and Alexis Neal, 27, both of Daytona Beach, were booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm. They're being jailed without bail.

Harris is also charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of schedule IV narcotics, grand theft firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Neal is also charged with possession of heroin, grand theft firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators said additional charges in the initial robbery are pending.

"It was determined both suspects are convicted felons who were recently released from prison," Gant said. "Harris was convicted of robbery with a firearm, and Neal was convicted of carjacking with a firearm."

The incidents remain under investigation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.