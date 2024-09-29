WATCH: SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft dock at the International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon will dock at the International Space Station Sunday afternoon.

After a successful launch on Saturday, the two-man crew will be docking at the ISS.

The Dargon spacecraft, which is supporting this mission, previously flew the Crew-4, Ax-2, and Ax-3 missions to and from the International Space Station.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth.

