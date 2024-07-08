WATCH: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from Florida’s Space Coast.

Falcon 9 will launch the Turksat 6A mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40.

The rocket is set to lift off at 6:30 p.m. Watch it live on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

This is the 15th flight of the first stage booster, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, Eutelsat 36D, and eight Starlink missions.

Following the launch, Falcon 9′s first stage booster will land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions,” a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available Tuesday, with the four-hour launch window opening at 5:20 p.m.

Targeting a Falcon 9 launch of the @Turksat 6A mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida today. Weather is currently 30% favorable during the four-hour launch window that opens at 5:21 p.m. ET. → https://t.co/JcTyVjzhiM pic.twitter.com/qn92DYn2ig — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 8, 2024

