BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another rocket from the Space Coast early Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 2:47 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It carried 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit for the company’s global high-speed internet network.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, more Starlink satellites from Space Coast (WFTV)

READ: ‘Claim it!’ Customers, store owner astonished life-changing lottery fortune on verge of expiring

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket’s first stage booster successfully landed on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/rWj1id7PQW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 22, 2023

Count on WFTV.com and Eyewitness News for coverage of the latest developments on Central Florida’s Space Coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group