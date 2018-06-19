  • Watch the water: Jellyfish stings on rise in Volusia County

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People are still heading to the beach to cool off, but they are having to dodge the jellyfish.

    Officials with Volusia County Beach Safety said there were 397 stings Monday. That is on top of the 650 people who were stung by jellyfish on Father’s Day weekend.

    There have been more than 2,000 stings the last nine days, officials said.

    Lifeguards are also watching the ocean because there have been several water rescues; 11 people were rescued Monday, officials said.

    “We’re in the ocean’s world when we are at the beach. It’s not our world, it’s theirs. So Just pay attention and be cautious,” said beachgoer Amanda Belich.

    If you are stung by a jellyfish, leave the water and flag down a lifeguard. Click here to read how to treat a jellyfish sting.

