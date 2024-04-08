WATCH: Volusia Sheriff shares body-cam video of first responders rescuing lifeless man from surf

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera video from deputies who helped rescue a man from a close call at a local beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the swimmer got caught in a rip current last weekend on New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had high praise for all the first responders jumped into action to save the man’s life.

Lifeguards were able to pull him from the surf but said they found him unresponsive and without a pulse.

First responders quickly started CPR and eventually revived the man.

Now, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Video released by the sheriff’s office Monday shows the moment deputies first arrived and were met by lifeguards and bystanders walking to shore with the man on a surf board. They can then be seen helping to carry the man to a waiting ambulance as a deputy immediately begins CPR.

Chitwood credits the quick work of the first responders in those key early moments for eventually restoring the man’s pulse and saving his life. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The victim recently got a chance to thank the men and women who saved him.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted a photo of the reunion on social media.

VIDEO: Volusia Sheriff shares body-cam video of first responders rescuing lifeless man from surf

