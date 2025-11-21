Waterman Village is recovering from last month’s record-setting rainfall

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Waterman Village is recovering from the record-breaking rainfall last month, which officials called a “1,000-year rainfall.” Despite these challenges, the community is still open and functioning.

Rainfall impacted Waterman Village, triggering quick repair work. Jeff Bassett, Director of Community Information, confirmed that tours for prospective residents continue as normal.

“Even with the increased activity, Waterman Village is open as usual,” said Jeff Bassett, Director of Community Information.“Our community, staff, and residents are strong,” Bassett said.

Waterman Village provides independent duplex and apartment living, assisted living, memory support, and long-term nursing and rehab centers.

Bassett continues, “We’re excited to see any needed restoration being worked on and to keep sharing the Waterman Village mission and experience.”

The Waterman Village Home Health Care agency and the Waterman Village Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic for Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy serve not only Waterman Village residents but also the general public.

