Wave in Atlantic monitored for potential development into the season’s next tropical system

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking a disorganized tropical wave in the Atlantic that could become our next tropical system of the year.

As of now this area of low pressure has a 20% chance to form.

SAT AM TROPICS 7-19-25

If it does it will move towards the Leeward Islands since the Bermuda high will keep it to the south and away from the north central Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are favorable now for development, but if we do not see this system developed by the middle of this upcoming week those same conditions will become unfavorable and it will fall apart.

Most long-term models have it reaching tropical depression to weak tropical storm status if they have it developing at all.

This is one we will be watching closely over the next few days.

