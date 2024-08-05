Partial washout closes Howard Frankland Bridge between Tampa and St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers closed part of the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

All northbound lanes of the bridge closed around 4:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said.

Portions of the shoulder and roadway washed away on the Hillsborough County side of the span, FHP said.

Howard Frankland Bridge Florida Highway Patrol closed the northbound lanes of the bridge Monday morning. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Waves and debris began impacting the highway shortly after midnight and the situation worsened into the morning, officials said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 75 Tropical Weather Florida A bench is submerged in water near the R.E. Olds Park, Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024, in Oldsmar Fla., as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Jefferee Woo//Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Jefferee Woo/AP)

Troopers ask that motorists find alternate routes of travel while traffic engineers work to assess and repair damage to the bridge.

