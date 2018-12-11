0 ‘We are going to find you:' Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed woman in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs police are looking for a driver who they said drove away after hitting and killing a woman as she rode her bike.

Police said someone found the victim’s body Saturday night on State Road 434 east of US 17-92.

"About 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, we received a call from a motorist that drove up on the accident scene and indicated to us that there had been a bicyclist hit by a vehicle and nobody was around," said Winter Springs Police Chief Kevin Brunelle.

Brunelle said there is little evidence as to who struck the woman, but police are asking nearby businesses for any surveillance video they have.

The chief said he is confident there will be an arrest.

"So, whoever did this, I would suggest you give us a call, because we are going to find you,” Brunelle said.

The victim was identified with a fingerprint scanner and her tattoos, which included the names of her children.

Brunelle said he wants the person who left the woman to die on the road to think about what her family is going through.

"Perhaps there maybe would have been no charges at all. Maybe this was an accident, an unavoidable accident, and we could have resolved it and moved on, but now you have escalated it into much, much more than that," he said.

Police are notifying the victim’s family before releasing her name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department or Crimeline.



DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.