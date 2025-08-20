‘We just don’t feel safe’: Neighbor addresses child’s shooting in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — A 4-year-old is hospitalized after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout at Rock Springs Mobile Home Park in Apopka.

The incident occurred on North Park Avenue, not far from Laurel Street, sometime after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors reported hearing yelling followed by gunshots, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“We just don’t feel safe anywhere. I’m actually looking for land to move,” said Faye Honeycutt, a neighbor whose grandchildren were outside during the shooting.

The shooting left two bullet holes in a nearby home, highlighting the proximity of the danger to residents.

Neighbors described the scene as terrifying, with children present during the incident.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting, but details about the suspected shooters remain unclear at this time.

The current condition of the child has not been disclosed.

