4-year-old shot during shootout in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a child was shot.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of North Park Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to the scene shortly after the shooting was reported.

Deputies said the child was struck because of gunfire exchanged between two individuals.

The child was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group