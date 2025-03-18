‘We never had any trouble here: Sumter County neighborhood on alert following homicide in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Police in Wildwood are trying to find out who pulled the trigger, killed a man, and hurt two others. Officers were called to the area near High Street and CR-242 around 6 pm Monday.

Initially, investigators thought they were dealing with a case of a person shot in the leg, but that changed as the investigation progressed. “I thought it was fireworks,” said Lorraine, who lives right next to where it all unfolded. “We never had any trouble here!”

At the same location, police also found out that two vehicles had taken off moments before they arrived – a gray Nissan SUV and another car, only described as a white passenger vehicle.

“I thought it was ICE, because these [neighbors] might be foreigners, I don’t know if they have their thing or not,” said Lorraine. “I didn’t see an ambulance, but I heard them going down the road.”

That gray SUV was later found in Webster, with the help of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Along with the vehicle, deputies also located two more people shot – one of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second person - identified as 21-year-old Jermaine Jordan – was killed.

Investigators also recovered ski masks, a gun, and bullets. They believe this was an attempted robbery during a drug deal. Back at High Street and CR-242, police say they are looking for a man who was seen walking near where the crime happened. So far, no suspect has been arrested or even identified in this case.









