‘We were stranded. We couldn’t get out’ Leesburg residents say city ignored flooding concerns

Residents living along Georgia and Alabama Avenue in Leesburg are upset with the ongoing flooding issues in their neighborhood and said Hurricane Milton only made the problem worse.

Saturday, residents tell Channel 9 they were finally able to leave their homes and clean up debris after being trapped by rising water because of Hurricane Milton.

“It was scary. You looked out the window, it was water in my front yard, back yard, and on the side roads,” said Twyine Littlejohn, Leesburg resident.

Even though the water has receded along the roadways, days later, they’re still dealing with it in the backyard yards, damaging property and causing hundreds of dollars in repairs.

Residents said the day after the storm, they had to pull the drain as a relief to help the water escape the neighborhood.

Residents tell Channel 9 they have reached out to the city for help before the hurricane, even writing letters pleading for a solution with pictures of previous storm flooding attached.

“I took a step and asked them to come and cut the leaves down, cut the trees down. They said, “We don’t do that anymore,” said Littlejohn.

Channel 9 also reached out to the city of Leesburg but is still waiting for a response to the problem and a possible solution.

Residents hope city officials take them seriously and help fix the drainage problems before another storm or hurricane hits.

“We need the people that are in charge. We need their assistance,” said Littlejohn.

