‘We should lift one another up’: volunteers flock to Second Harvest for disaster relief assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities in our area were picking up the pieces after Hurricane Milton, many families were left struggling to put food on their table. The Second Harvest of Central Florida and its team of volunteers are now coming to the rescue.

“We are volunteering as a family, giving back to our community,” said Julie Torbert, who spent part of her Saturday at the Second Harvest Warehouse in Orange County. “Just talking to you, honestly, already gives me goosebumps. It’s just a really simple thing we can do for our community, just a few hours of our time and it can make a difference. It’s just that easy.”

The organization offers around 300,000 meals a day across Central Florida on a regular basis. However, that number went up by a lot after Hurricane Milton – reaching over 450,000 meals.

“On a normal day, one in eight people in Central Florida who needs help with food,” said Greg Higgerson, with Second Harvest Food Bank. “When a disaster like Milton happens, we just layer that on top of the already existing need. So now we are trying to increase the amount of food we have coming out of the doors for the foreseeable coming days and weeks.”

At the warehouse, volunteers sort, prepare and pack the food that’s going straight to those who need. “Some people got off easy, with just some rain and wind. But other people are hurting,” said Craig Marijanich, who’s been volunteering with Second Harvest for about a decade. “We are coming together as a community to see what we can do to support each other.”

Sorority sisters with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority of Orlando showed up big time to help - with 46 volunteers on Saturday morning. “This is my passion. I’m here with my sorority and some of our mentees,” said Charline Charles-Whittaker, Advisor, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Orlando. “We often try to choose good causes to give back throughout the year. As a community, we should lift up one another.

Second Harvest of Central Florida needs more volunteers. To get involved, check out feedhopenow.com and fill out a form.

