‘We were stuck’: Guests wade through water as Dollywood soaked by flash flood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A famous theme park in Tennessee has reopened after heavy rains caused flash flooding.

The flooding at Dollywood on Sunday was so severe that some guests could not leave.

Others had to wade through the water to get around.

“We were seeking shelter and kind of making our way slowly but surely towards the exits, but by the time we got to the exits things had just gotten to a point where we had to stay. We were stuck,’ said visitor Lindsey Brindel.

A spokesperson for Dollywood said the city and park’s infrastructure cannot handle the amount of rain it received.

It says it’s making repairs to prevent something like this from happening again.

