  • Website: Average rent prices have increased in all but 1 Central Florida community

    By: Jason Kelly , Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    Rent costs increased by more than 3 percent in the last year in Orlando, according to ApartmentList.com.

    A one-bedroom apartment costs in average of $1,062 per month in Orlando, $1,288 per month in Oviedo and an average of $1,346 in Lake Mary, the website said.

    The site said prices are more affordable in Cocoa Beach, where the average monthly rent was $716.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

    "Unless you're making $22 to $25 an hour, you can't live in an apartment by yourself," renter JJ Camacho said.

    "Mine was $850 when I started, and now it's going to be $1,100 for a one bedroom," said Luis Morales, Camacho's roommate.

    The website said Maitland, Melbourne and Winter Park saw the three largest hikes in rent compared with prices last year -- 6.8 percent, 5.4 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.

    Rent decreased in Deltona by .1 percent, the site said.

    Click here for a list of current rent prices in more than 20 Central Florida cities.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories