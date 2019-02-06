Website: Average rent prices have increased in all but 1 Central Florida community

Rent costs increased by more than 3 percent in the last year in Orlando, according to ApartmentList.com.
A one-bedroom apartment costs in average of $1,062 per month in Orlando, $1,288 per month in Oviedo and an average of $1,346 in Lake Mary, the website said.
The site said prices are more affordable in Cocoa Beach, where the average monthly rent was $716.
"Unless you're making $22 to $25 an hour, you can't live in an apartment by yourself," renter JJ Camacho said.
"Mine was $850 when I started, and now it's going to be $1,100 for a one bedroom," said Luis Morales, Camacho's roommate.
The website said Maitland, Melbourne and Winter Park saw the three largest hikes in rent compared with prices last year -- 6.8 percent, 5.4 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.
Rent decreased in Deltona by .1 percent, the site said.
