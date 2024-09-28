Week 6: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week 6 of Football Friday Night is in the books.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In our Game of the Week, Spruce Creek hammered DeLand 48-13 to open district play.

The Hawks beat the Bulldogs for the first time since 2017.

SEE: High School Football Scores

Elsewhere, St. Thomas Aquinas handed Bishop Moore its first loss of the year 50-15 and West Orange beat Apopka 25-7 to stay perfect at 5-0.

Football Friday Night on 9

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group