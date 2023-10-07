Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s Week Number 7 of the high school football season.

In our Game of the Week, Cocoa scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Seminole 28-3.

Elsewhere, Jones pounded Cypress Creek 62-0, and Edgewater stays perfect at 7-0 with a 38-7 win over Timber Creek.

